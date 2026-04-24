Dulquer Salmaan to unveil Gayapadda Simham trailer

Tharun Bhascker’s Gayapadda Simham is all set to take its promotional campaign forward with a grand trailer launch event taking place shortly. Brought to the audience by presenter Pavan Sadineni, the project has drawn attention for its intriguing setup crafted by director Kasyap Sreenivas. To make the launch even more special, popular star Dulquer Salmaan will be gracing the ceremony as the chief guest, showing great camaraderie and support for the film’s cast and crew.

Featuring a versatile lineup that includes Faria Abdullah, Manasa Chaudhary, and veteran actor JD Chakravarthy, the film is backed by strong talents like Vishnu Oi, Harshavardhan, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and Kasyap Sreenivas. The soon-to-be-released trailer is designed to showcase the distinct atmosphere of the film, providing a straightforward yet compelling preview of the director’s vision without giving away the complete plot.

One of the biggest talking points ahead of the launch is a well-guarded surprise element included in the trailer’s final cut. The creative team has smartly integrated this feature to catch the audience’s attention. As the movie is gearing up for 1st May release, the makers are promising a perfect wholesome entertainer for Summer season.