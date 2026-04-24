x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Dulquer Salmaan to unveil Gayapadda Simham trailer

Published on April 24, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Kara Telugu Teaser: Dhanush in grey shade character for Gritty thriller
image
Tarun Joshi Named Future City CP, Sumathi Posted Malkajgiri CP in Telangana IPS Reshuffle
image
Paddy Procurement Yet to Begin in 13 Districts
image
Sree Vishnu’s Crazy Lineup of Projects
image
NGRI Report Gives Fresh Push to SLBC Tunnel Project

Dulquer Salmaan to unveil Gayapadda Simham trailer

Tharun Bhascker’s Gayapadda Simham is all set to take its promotional campaign forward with a grand trailer launch event taking place shortly. Brought to the audience by presenter Pavan Sadineni, the project has drawn attention for its intriguing setup crafted by director Kasyap Sreenivas. To make the launch even more special, popular star Dulquer Salmaan will be gracing the ceremony as the chief guest, showing great camaraderie and support for the film’s cast and crew.

Featuring a versatile lineup that includes Faria Abdullah, Manasa Chaudhary, and veteran actor JD Chakravarthy, the film is backed by strong talents like Vishnu Oi, Harshavardhan, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and Kasyap Sreenivas. The soon-to-be-released trailer is designed to showcase the distinct atmosphere of the film, providing a straightforward yet compelling preview of the director’s vision without giving away the complete plot.

One of the biggest talking points ahead of the launch is a well-guarded surprise element included in the trailer’s final cut. The creative team has smartly integrated this feature to catch the audience’s attention. As the movie is gearing up for 1st May release, the makers are promising a perfect wholesome entertainer for Summer season.

Next NGRI Report Gives Fresh Push to SLBC Tunnel Project Previous We had to shoot Jet Lee 80 percent in flight – Ritesh Rana
else

TRENDING

image
Kara Telugu Teaser: Dhanush in grey shade character for Gritty thriller
image
Sree Vishnu’s Crazy Lineup of Projects
image
Dulquer Salmaan to unveil Gayapadda Simham trailer

Latest

image
Kara Telugu Teaser: Dhanush in grey shade character for Gritty thriller
image
Tarun Joshi Named Future City CP, Sumathi Posted Malkajgiri CP in Telangana IPS Reshuffle
image
Paddy Procurement Yet to Begin in 13 Districts
image
Sree Vishnu’s Crazy Lineup of Projects
image
NGRI Report Gives Fresh Push to SLBC Tunnel Project

Most Read

image
Tarun Joshi Named Future City CP, Sumathi Posted Malkajgiri CP in Telangana IPS Reshuffle
image
Paddy Procurement Yet to Begin in 13 Districts
image
NGRI Report Gives Fresh Push to SLBC Tunnel Project

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses