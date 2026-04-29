Jet Lee promises unique comic experience – Cherry

Satya, director Ritesh Rana are back with Jet Lee, after their successful collaborations Mathu Vadalara. Producer Cherry, with Mythri Movie Makers presenting it, is producing the film on a prestigious scale. He interacted with the media talking about the movie releasing on 1st May. The movie has created good buzz and anticipation already and let’s listen to what the producer has to say.

Speaking about the final output, producer Cherry expressed immense satisfaction, stating that the film strikes the perfect balance between a strong storyline and high-quality humor. He praised director Ritesh Rana for always bringing innovative concepts to the table. Cherry explained that while a comedy film naturally needs laughs, it is the solid underlying story in Jet Lee that makes it a surefire winner.

The producer also appreciated the technical brilliance of the film, noting that the core team, including music director Kaala Bhairava, worked in perfect sync. Actor Satya, who was initially hesitant to step into the lead role, eventually agreed after hearing the detailed narration, bringing life to a character perfectly suited for his comedy timing. With its fresh setting and brilliant performances, the team is highly confident about the film’s success.