x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Jet Lee promises unique comic experience – Cherry

Published on April 29, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Epic Teaser: Full Marks for the emotion, fun & relatability
image
Jet Lee promises unique comic experience – Cherry
image
Toxic Postponement: Debate on new Releases
image
May Day Weekend: Six Films Release on Cards
image
Biggest Task ahead for The Paradise

Jet Lee promises unique comic experience – Cherry

Satya, director Ritesh Rana are back with Jet Lee, after their successful collaborations Mathu Vadalara. Producer Cherry, with Mythri Movie Makers presenting it, is producing the film on a prestigious scale. He interacted with the media talking about the movie releasing on 1st May. The movie has created good buzz and anticipation already and let’s listen to what the producer has to say.

Speaking about the final output, producer Cherry expressed immense satisfaction, stating that the film strikes the perfect balance between a strong storyline and high-quality humor. He praised director Ritesh Rana for always bringing innovative concepts to the table. Cherry explained that while a comedy film naturally needs laughs, it is the solid underlying story in Jet Lee that makes it a surefire winner.

The producer also appreciated the technical brilliance of the film, noting that the core team, including music director Kaala Bhairava, worked in perfect sync. Actor Satya, who was initially hesitant to step into the lead role, eventually agreed after hearing the detailed narration, bringing life to a character perfectly suited for his comedy timing. With its fresh setting and brilliant performances, the team is highly confident about the film’s success.

Next Epic Teaser: Full Marks for the emotion, fun & relatability Previous Toxic Postponement: Debate on new Releases
else

TRENDING

image
Epic Teaser: Full Marks for the emotion, fun & relatability
image
Jet Lee promises unique comic experience – Cherry
image
Toxic Postponement: Debate on new Releases

Latest

image
Epic Teaser: Full Marks for the emotion, fun & relatability
image
Jet Lee promises unique comic experience – Cherry
image
Toxic Postponement: Debate on new Releases
image
May Day Weekend: Six Films Release on Cards
image
Biggest Task ahead for The Paradise

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Warning to Party Leaders, Stresses Discipline and Public Connect
image
4 Routes Under Review to Link Tummidihatti With Yellampalli, Says Uttam
image
₹88 Crore Worth Drugs Expired in Telangana Over 10 Years

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses