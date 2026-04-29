Toxic Postponement: Debate on new Releases

Yash’s Toxic has moved out from June 4th release in theatres. The team of Peddi announced that the film will release in June and they are working on a June 25th release. With Toxic out of the race, there are chances that Peddi may hit the screens on June 4th. A clarity is expected in a week about the release. Samantha’s new film Maa Inti Bangaram is slated for May 15th release. With the peak time for IPL matches, the distributors are requesting the makers to consider a June 4th release.

There would be a reshuffle in the releases considering the impact of IPL. The weekend numbers and the evening, night shows are badly impacted because of the IPL. Most of the top and mid-range actors have moved out from the summer season. With the postponement of Toxic, several films may be pushed or rescheduled. A better clarity on the release chart is expected in the next one week.