May Day Weekend: Six Films Release on Cards

For the long weekend of May day, there are a number of Indian films releasing in theatres. In Telugu, Tharun Bhascker’s Gayapadda Simham and Satya’s Jet Lee are hitting the screens. Both these films are comic entertainers and are carrying decent expectations.Tharun Bhascker has been working hard for success as an actor and Dil Raju is releasing Gayapadda Simham through his SVC Cinemas. Mathu Vadalara fame Ritesh Rana is in plans to continue his comic ride with Jet Lee. Satya is playing the lead role for the first time and Mythri Movie Makers is backing this project.

Tamil actor Dhanush’s Kara is the other big release in Telugu apart from Tamil. Kannada film KD: The Devil is also releasing in the Telugu states. Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s film Ek Din is hitting the screens on May 1st. The film features Sai Pallavi playing the female lead in this romantic drama. Malayalam film Patriot featuring Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil will release on May 1st. The Telugu version of the film will release at a later date. All these new releases will occupy a decent number of screens. The dubbed films will release in multiplexes.