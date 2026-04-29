Biggest Task ahead for The Paradise

The Paradise is the next big attempt of Nani. The film was initially planned for a summer release and it is now pushed to August. The teams are working round the clock to complete the shoot at the earliest. There is a strong speculation that The Paradise may not make it for August release. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music and the second single from the film will be out next month. The biggest task for the movie is that Anirudh has to complete and deliver the background score on time.

Anirudh is busy with several films and he is known to delay the projects because of his workload. He also doesn’t accept last minute rush and he needs ample time to work on the background score. If the shoot can be completed by May, Anirudh can work on the score. Else, it would lead to one more delay. The Paradise is a mass entertainer directed by Srikanth Odela. Nani and Kayadu Lohar are the lead actors. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer of this big-budget attempt.