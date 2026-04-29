Epic Teaser: Full Marks for the emotion, fun & relatability

The musical journey of Epic – First Semester began on Blockbuster note with Sancharame song. Now, the madness reached next level with the teaser launch. The response so far reflects genuine excitement, with the teaser offering a charming and immersive preview of what’s to come.

The teaser begins in the London backdrop and it adds a vibrant touch, while the story hints at a nuanced take on modern love, shaped by differing personalities.

At the center are Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, whose pairing already enjoys popularity. This time, they return with a fresh narrative approach, showcasing evolved characters and a different emotional tone.

Director Aditya Haasan’s transition from web series to cinema seems smooth, as the teaser reflects clarity in storytelling and visual appeal. With music by Hesham Abdul Wahab continuing to gain traction, the film raising buzz steadily.

Altogether, the teaser positions the film as both relatable and visually engaging. Directed by debutant Aditya Haasan, the film is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.