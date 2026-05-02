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Home > Movie News

NBK111: Why is Nayanthara Replaced?

Published on May 2, 2026 by swathy

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NBK111: Why is Nayanthara Replaced?

The shoot of NBK111 is happening at a faster pace and it is said to be a mass entertainer. Balakrishna essays a powerful role in this untitled film and the makers announced that Nayanthara is the leading lady. The shoot of the film which was planned last year was pushed to 2026. Nayanthara is occupied with other films and she could not accommodate the dates for Balayya’s film because of her other commitments. The team found it tough and decided to replace Nayanthara.

Kajal Aggarwal was approached and the actress gave her an immediate nod. She also quoted reasonable remuneration when compared to the hefty pay cheque of Nayanthara. A photo shoot on Kajal was conducted recently and the team locked her. Thaman is scoring the music and Vriddhi Cinemas are the producers. The film will release very soon. Balakrishna also gave his nod for Koratala Siva and the shoot commences soon.

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