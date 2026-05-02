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Home > Movie News

Shocking Business Deals for Jana Nayagan

Published on May 2, 2026 by swathy

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Shocking Business Deals for Jana Nayagan

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan was the most awaited Tamil film of the year and the makers were quite excited to release the film during Sankranthi 2026. But in a shocking twist, the film was occupied with censor hurdles. As days passed, the buzz on the film reduced. With the political heat taking the front seat in Tamil Nadu, there was no discussion about Jana Nayagan. Amazon Prime acquired the digital rights of the film for Rs 120 crores and they canceled the deal after a long wait. The film was leaked online and the makers had nothing much to do.

There is no clarity about the film’s release date for now. The Revising Committee watched the film but the censor certificate is yet to be issued. Now, Zee Studios came forward and they offered Rs 50 crores for the digital rights of Jana Nayagan including all the languages. The deal price is now slashed by more than a half. There are no takers for the theatrical rights of the film for now. Jana Nayagan may be released on an advanced basis. The makers have spent close to Rs 500 crores on the film and the interests are mounting up because of the delays.

The craziest film has now turned out to be a loss project for the makers before the release. Jana Nayagan has to perform exceptionally well in theatres to recover the entire investment. Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and KVN Productions are the producers.

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