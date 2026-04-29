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Home > Politics

TDP Forms New Executive Committees, Nara Lokesh Takes Charge as Working President

Published on April 29, 2026 by Sanyogita

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TDP Forms New Executive Committees, Nara Lokesh Takes Charge as Working President

The Telugu Desam Party has unveiled its new executive committees, marking a significant organisational reset. Party president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu administered the oath to members of the Politburo, national, and state committees at a formal ceremony.

Nara Lokesh assumed charge as the Working President, a role the leadership described as crucial for strengthening the party at every level. The new committees reflect a deliberate balance between experienced leaders and fresh talent. Several mandal and cluster-level leaders were elevated to key positions, reinforcing the party’s principle that grassroots workers form its core strength.

Naidu said the committees were finalised after multiple rounds of evaluation. Senior leaders were respected, new faces were accommodated, and committed workers were recognised. The structure aims to give the party a fresh outlook even after four decades of political presence. The ceremony highlighted leaders such as G Dhanunjay and G Sridevi, who rose from grassroots roles to prominent positions.

The party has also acknowledged the role of digital outreach. Active social media contributors have been included to strengthen communication and engagement.

On governance, Naidu said the government is pushing welfare measures alongside rapid infrastructure growth. He noted that irrigation projects are being accelerated to ensure water security, while major works like Polavaram and Amaravati are being fast tracked. He added that with central support, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is moving towards profitability.

Naidu also addressed the power sector. He said corrective steps have reduced financial stress and tariffs have been brought down, with further reductions planned. He assured that there will be no increase in electricity charges. He emphasised that the government is focused on restoring Andhra Pradesh’s credibility and driving it towards the vision of a prosperous future.

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