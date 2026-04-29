Prabhas’ Fauzi Expected for Dasara Release

Prabhas’ fans are disappointed with the result of Raja Saab as the film ended up as a disaster. With Prabhas juggling between the sets of Fauzi, Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD sequel. There is no clarity about the shooting schedules and the release of these projects. As per the latest update, Fauzi shoot is 80 percent complete and the makers are in plans to release the film during Dasara holiday season. Prabhas is in plans to complete the shoot of the pending portions at the earliest on a priority basis.

Hanu Raghavapudi is the director and Imanvi is the heroine. Fauzi is said to be a periodic drama set before independence. Massive sets are constructed for the shoot of Fauzi. Mythri Movie Makers have invested big money on the film. Prabhas plays a soldier in Fauzi. Vishal Chandrasekar is the music director. Prabhas will complete Fauzi and will focus on the shoots of Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD sequel.