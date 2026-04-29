x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Prabhas’ Fauzi Expected for Dasara Release

Published on April 29, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Prabhas’ Fauzi Expected for Dasara Release
image
Video: Faria Abdullah Exclusive Interview
image
Video: Ravi Babu Exclusive Interview
image
Epic Teaser: Full Marks for the emotion, fun & relatability
image
TDP Forms New Executive Committees, Nara Lokesh Takes Charge as Working President

Prabhas’ Fauzi Expected for Dasara Release

Prabhas’ fans are disappointed with the result of Raja Saab as the film ended up as a disaster. With Prabhas juggling between the sets of Fauzi, Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD sequel. There is no clarity about the shooting schedules and the release of these projects. As per the latest update, Fauzi shoot is 80 percent complete and the makers are in plans to release the film during Dasara holiday season. Prabhas is in plans to complete the shoot of the pending portions at the earliest on a priority basis.

Hanu Raghavapudi is the director and Imanvi is the heroine. Fauzi is said to be a periodic drama set before independence. Massive sets are constructed for the shoot of Fauzi. Mythri Movie Makers have invested big money on the film. Prabhas plays a soldier in Fauzi. Vishal Chandrasekar is the music director. Prabhas will complete Fauzi and will focus on the shoots of Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

Previous Video: Faria Abdullah Exclusive Interview
else

TRENDING

image
Prabhas’ Fauzi Expected for Dasara Release
image
Epic Teaser: Full Marks for the emotion, fun & relatability
image
Jet Lee promises unique comic experience – Cherry

Latest

image
Prabhas’ Fauzi Expected for Dasara Release
image
Video: Faria Abdullah Exclusive Interview
image
Video: Ravi Babu Exclusive Interview
image
Epic Teaser: Full Marks for the emotion, fun & relatability
image
TDP Forms New Executive Committees, Nara Lokesh Takes Charge as Working President

Most Read

image
TDP Forms New Executive Committees, Nara Lokesh Takes Charge as Working President
image
Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Warning to Party Leaders, Stresses Discipline and Public Connect
image
4 Routes Under Review to Link Tummidihatti With Yellampalli, Says Uttam

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses