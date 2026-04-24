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Home > Politics

AP Liquor Scam: ED Raids Intensify Across Key Locations

Published on April 24, 2026 by Sanyogita

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AP Liquor Scam: ED Raids Intensify Across Key Locations

The probe into the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam has taken a sharper turn, with the Enforcement Directorate conducting simultaneous raids at multiple locations linked to key accused. Searches are underway across Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Tirupati, targeting residences and properties associated with several individuals under investigation.

Among those under the scanner are prominent names such as Y. V. Subba Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Raj Kesireddy, Balaji Govindappa, Krishna Mohan, Avinash Goud, Sajjala Sreedhar Reddy, and Dhanunjaya Reddy. The coordinated raids reportedly stem from findings of a detailed report prepared by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which flagged financial irregularities and suspected kickbacks in Andhra Pradesh’s liquor policy during the previous regime.

Officials are said to be carrying out searches in at least 12 locations spread across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The focus remains on individuals closely associated with former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as investigators attempt to trace money trails and establish links between policy decisions and alleged beneficiaries.

Particular attention has been drawn to Dhanunjaya Reddy, who served as secretary to Jagan, and Krishna Mohan Reddy, who functioned as a Special Officer on Duty during the previous government. Investigative agencies suspect that certain officials and political figures may have played a pivotal role in structuring and executing the alleged scam.

Meanwhile, ED teams reached the Thummalagunta residence of Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy in Tirupati, but found the premises locked. Authorities are currently waiting, as reports indicate that Chevireddy and his family had left for Bengaluru a few days ago.

The investigation is ongoing, and further developments are expected as the agency continues its crackdown.

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