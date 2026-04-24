Ram Charan’s Peddi New Release Date

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is shooting for Peddi, a sports drama set in rural backdrop which is directed by Buchi Babu. The film’s patchwork is happening and an item song will be shot soon. The makers announced that the film releases in June and the exact release date will be announced soon. June 4th and 25th are the release dates considered for Peddi and the makers have decided to release the film on June 25th.

All the distributors are informed about the same and the plans are initiated. The official release date will be announced very soon. The pending item song will be shot in the first week of May on Ram Charan and Shruti Haasan in a set. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and AR Rahman is the music composer. Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the producers.