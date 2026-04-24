Sree Vishnu’s Crazy Lineup of Projects

Sree Vishnu has delivered hilarious entertainers and at the same time the actor’s films ended up as disasters. Samajavaragamana and Single have been his biggest hits in the recent times and his comic timing has been widely appreciated. Sree Vishnu is teaming up with several top production houses and he has five projects lined up. This year, the actor tested his luck with Vishnu Vinyasam and Mrithyunjay. Both these films ended up as disasters. The actor is done with the shoot of Comrade Kalyan and the film releases this year.

Sree Vishnu is teaming up with Sithara Entertainments for a crazy entertainer directed by Sunny Sanjay. He also has Samajavaragamana 2 directed by Ram Abbaraju and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. He also has films lined up with Bhanu Bhogavarapu and Pavan Basamsetty. Sree Vishnu has five films in total and here is his line up:

Comrade Kalyan directed by Janaki Ram Marella

An untitled film directed by Sunny Sanjay

Samajavaragamana 2 to be directed by Ram Abbaraju

An untitled film in the direction of Pavan Basamsetty

An untitled film to be directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu