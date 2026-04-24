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Home > Movie News

People Media Factory Lines up Four Sequels

Published on April 24, 2026 by nymisha

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People Media Factory Lines up Four Sequels

People Media Factory is shattered with the debacle of Raja Saab featuring Prabhas in the lead role. The production house has big plans in the coming days and they are lining up for interesting and crazy sequels for next year. Here is the list:

OG 2: After Sujeeth completes Nani’s Bloody Romeo, he will take up OG 2 which will feature Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. With DVV Danayya not interested in the film, People Media Factory bagged the opportunity to bankroll the sequel of this stylish action drama. The shoot commences during the second half of 2027.

Goodachari 2: People Media Factory is co-producing Adivi Sesh’s upcoming film Goodachari in association with AK Entertainments and Abhishek Agarwal Arts. The film is half done with the shoot and Goodachari 2 releases on a pan-Indian scale next year.

Mirai 2: Mirai is a benchmark for Telugu cinema considering the budget and the quality output. The sequel is on cards and the script work is going on. Karthik Ghattamaneni will direct the sequel which is planned on a massive budget.

Zombie Reddy 2: Prasanth Varma has completed the script of Zombie Reddy 2 and the pre-production work is going on. Teja Sajja is the lead actor and Suparn Verma will direct the sequel. PMF will pool the funds for the film. The shoot commences very soon and the film is aimed for summer 2027 release.

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