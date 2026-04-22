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Home > Politics

TGSRTC Warns Staff of Legal Action, Salary Cuts

Published on April 22, 2026 by nymisha

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TGSRTC Warns Staff of Legal Action, Salary Cuts

TSRTC

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation management has appealed to employees not to participate in the strike and cautioned them against believing unofficial calls circulated through media or social platforms.

In a press statement, the corporation said talks are already underway through a committee of IAS officers following strike notices issued by various unions.

Strike During Conciliation Process Is Illegal

The management said that under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, employees cannot legally go on strike while the dispute is under conciliation before the competent authority.

At present, discussions are continuing before the Joint Commissioner of Labour, and any strike before completion of that process would be unlawful, the statement said.

Warning on Salary Loss and Disciplinary Action

The corporation warned that participation in an illegal strike could lead to:

->Salary deductions

->Strict disciplinary action under service rules

->Impact on employees’ future service prospects

->Financial hardship for families

Appeal to Employees and Union Leaders

TGSRTC management said it remains open to resolving all issues through dialogue and asked staff to protect the reputation of the organisation while ensuring passengers do not suffer inconvenience.

Employees and union leaders were specifically urged not to trust unofficial calls or messages appearing in newspapers or on social media.

Official Appeal

The statement was issued by Y. Nagi Reddy, who appealed to all employees to withdraw the strike call and report for duties as usual.

The corporation ended its message with a call to protect the organisation and continue uninterrupted public transport services.

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