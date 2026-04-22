Adult Education Back in Focus as Telangana Targets 100% Literacy

Telangana has stepped up reforms in the education sector under the leadership of A. Revanth Reddy, with a strong focus on both school education and adult literacy. The state government says its goal is not only to ensure children stay in school, but also to help adults gain literacy skills needed in a changing world.

Special Focus on Adult Literacy

The government is working toward making Telangana a fully literate state. Officials identified low literacy levels among citizens aged above 45 and launched special adult education drives across the state.

As part of this effort:

Adult education classes were conducted in multiple districts

Around 6.31 lakh adults appeared for literacy examinations during 2025–26

Officials say adult education, which had slowed in previous years, has now seen renewed momentum

New Changes in Government Schools

The state has also introduced new systems to improve the quality of teaching in schools.

Academic Panel Inspection Teams were formed to review classroom teaching methods, student participation, and overall learning quality. In Peddapalli district, the model was implemented in 61 schools, where teams studied classroom challenges and suggested improvements.

Officials noted that while many teachers had strong subject knowledge, student participation in classrooms needed improvement. Corrective measures were then introduced.

Strong Results in Six Months

According to education department data, the reforms have shown measurable progress within a short period:

->Strategic teaching methods improved from 48% to 68%.

->Better classroom management rose from 42% to 65%.

->Use of teaching-learning material and resources increased from 35% to 58%.

Priority for Foundational Learning

The government has also prioritized Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) to ensure students learn reading, writing, and basic mathematics at an early stage.

Between 2022–23 and 2025–26, learning levels improved significantly:

Telugu: 9% to 35%

English: 4% to 29%

Urdu: 19% to 40%

Basic mathematics skills (addition, subtraction and number learning): 18% to 30%

Top Rank in Education Fund Utilisation



Telangana has also ranked first in India in utilisation of funds received under the Samagra Shiksha scheme.

->In 2025–26, the state utilised 84% of allocated funds

->Officials said every rupee is being directed toward students, schools, and learning outcomes

The government says these reforms are helping Telangana emerge as a model state in education, with sustained improvements for students, teachers, and adult learners alike.