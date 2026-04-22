CM Revanth Orders Real-Time Dashboard to Track Every investment deal

CM A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to fast-track the implementation of investment agreements signed by the state with major companies and remove all pending obstacles without delay.

At a high-level review meeting on investments and infrastructure, the CM said MoUs signed at global platforms such as Davos, the Telangana Rising Global Summit and other investor events must now translate into projects on the ground, jobs, and economic activity.

Officials briefed the CM on companies that have already begun operations, those waiting for approvals, and projects delayed due to technical or administrative issues. He instructed departments to ensure that firms which already received land allotments and permissions start work immediately.

A major decision from the meeting was the creation of a real-time dashboard to monitor every MoU signed by the state. The system will track project status, investment size, expected employment, pending clearances, and bottlenecks, while giving the CMO and concerned ministers live updates.

Revanth Reddy also called for a full-scale monitoring mechanism under a senior IAS officer to oversee implementation and speed up execution.

Three-Level Priority for Investors

The CM asked officials to classify investors into three categories for faster handling.

• First priority for multinational companies and firms with strong market reputation.

• Second priority for fast-growing companies with future potential.

• Third priority for other firms that need support to begin operations.

He said Telangana must remain alert to increasing competition from other states in attracting investments.

Focus on Future City, IT Towers and Data Centres

The CM directed officials to complete office infrastructure in Future City quickly and use it as a central hub to monitor investment progress. He also asked departments to prepare inauguration plans for completed projects.

Reviewing IT infrastructure in smaller cities, he said IT Towers built in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities must be fully utilized to generate employment beyond Hyderabad.

For upcoming data centre investments, the CM asked officials to prepare plans for the use of treated water from STPs to meet industrial needs sustainably.

Metro Expansion Also Reviewed

Before the investment review, the CM held a separate meeting on Hyderabad Metro Rail works. He directed officials to complete the remaining land acquisition for Old City Metro works at the earliest.

He set a target of completing Metro expansion up to Chandrayangutta within two years. Officials also reviewed Phase-2 approvals and the proposed Metro extension towards the high-speed corridor near Bahadurguda.