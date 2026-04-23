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Home > Movie News

Nag Ashwin is bringing my 40 years dream to screen – SSR

Published on April 23, 2026 by swathy

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Nag Ashwin is bringing my 40 years dream to screen – SSR

Legendary director Singeetham Sreenivasa Rao has delivered many cult classics but he had a 40 year long dream to see a story on screen. It did not happen for some reasons but Nag Ashwin is making his dream come true as SSR61. Many got shocked with the announcement glimpse, looking at 94-year-old director working on sets.

On the occasion of Nag Ashwin’s birthday, the team released a special BTS video of the young director working hard on sets to bring the veteran director’s vision on screen as he envisioned. The team also revealed the title and teaser will be released pretty soon.

We see Singeetham Sreenivasa Rao thanking Nag Ashwin for being the producer of his long unrealised dream. The rural entertainer is gearing up to entertain audiences in typical SSR style and it looks like another great entertaining film from the legend. With Nag Ashwin also working actively, we can expect it to be fresh, modern and remarkable.

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