Superstar’s Manager invests Rs 38 Cr in Mumbai

Pooja Gurnani, the manager of Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is in news today. She plays an active role in the actor’s career for years. Pooja Gurnani along with her family members have invested Rs 38.21 crores in Bandra region of Mumbai. Pooja Gurnani along with her husband, Hitesh Prakash Gurnani and her father Mohan Seoram Dadlani purchased three apartments in Mumbai.

The properties are located in Carter Road, Bandra and all the units are located on the higher floors. Each unit comes with a carpet area of 1511.15 sq.ft. The transactions were completed on April 21st, 2026. Pooja Gurnani is the highest paid celebrity manager of the country and she plays a crucial role in holding the professional commitments of Shah Rukh Khan.