Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi Shoot Updates

SS Rajamouli and Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi is in the final stages of shoot. After a brief summer break, the team is back to work. An underwater sequence was shot in Varanasi city because of the water scarcity in Hyderabad. A song on Mahesh Babu is currently being shot in Kattedan in Hyderabad. A massive set is erected for the shoot of the song. Rajamouli and his team are making sure that the song will be a visual spectacle.

The team will return back to the talkie part from June and Rajamouli is working with the deadline to complete the entire shoot before the end of August. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran are the other lead actors in this adventure film that has a mythological backdrop. KL Narayana is investing big money on this project. Varanasi is announced for April 7th, 2027 release in theatres.