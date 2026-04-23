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Home > Movie News

Kamal Haasan may also envy my character in GPS – JD Chakravarty

Published on April 23, 2026 by swathy

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Kamal Haasan may also envy my character in GPS – JD Chakravarty

JD Chakravarty

JD Chakravarthy is thrilled about his uniquely crafted role in the upcoming realistic and hilarious entertainer, Gayapadda Simham. Starring Tharun Bhascker, Faria Abdullah in leading characters, the movie has the veteran actor in a different role. Speaking about his character, Brutal Dharma, the versatile actor shared that it offered him a level of creative satisfaction that is extremely rare.

He confidently expressed that he feels incredibly lucky to portray a role with such distinct traits, mentioning that it is a kind of unique character that even a legendary actor like Kamal Haasan might not have had the chance to explore.
The most exciting aspect of Dharma is his presentation.

Chakravarthy revealed that unlike typical roles that show one shade in the first half and a different one later, Dharma maintains the exact same appearance throughout the film while simultaneously projecting two entirely different shades. He credited the strong, magical writing of the script for making this complex performance possible without feeling forced.

He also emphasized his belief that a character only becomes memorable if the core story succeeds, drawing parallels to his iconic roles in Shiva and Satya where the strong scripts elevated his performances. Gayapadda Simham is gearing up for a grand worldwide theatrical release on May 1st. JD Chakravarty’s confidence showcases how entertaining movie has turned out to be.

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