Ranbir Kapoor Lines up the Best Projects

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor bounced back with Animal and he has a crazy line up of films. He is shooting for Love and War directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the film releases soon. Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal are playing other important roles. Ranbir Kapoor is also shooting for Ramayana and this mythological epic will release in two parts during Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027 respectively. After completing his work for Ramayana: Part 2, Ranbir Kapoor will focus on Animal Park.

Sandeep Reddy has locked the dates of Ranbir Kapoor for 2027 and Animal Park, the sequel of Animal is slated for 2028 release. Soon after this, Ranbir Kapoor will work with Ayan Mukerji on Brahmastra 2 and the film will be announced soon. The film is expected to release in 2029. Ranbir Kapoor is completely occupied for the next four years with a strong lineup of projects.