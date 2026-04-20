Biggest Theatrical Deal for Shah Rukh Khan’s King

After a decent break, Shah Rukh Khan has delivered two back-to-back blockbusters: Jawan and Pathaan. The actor is not in a hurry and he started King directed by Siddharth Anand. King is one of the craziest films made in Bollywood cinema. The film is rumored to be made on a budget of Rs 400 crores and Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand are the stakeholders in the project. Pen Studios has now acquired the theatrical rights of King for a whopping price.

The Indian distribution rights of King for all the languages are acquired by Pen Studios for a record price of Rs 250 crores. This is one of the biggest theatrical deals for a Hindi film in the recent times. The makers have recovered a major budget through the theatrical deal. The non-theatrical rights too will be sold for handsome prices and the makers will be left in good profits before the release. King produced by Red Chillies Entertainment is announced for Christmas 2026 release across the globe.