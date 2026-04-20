x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Movie News

PMF has Big Plans for 2027

Published on April 20, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Revanth Reddy Releases ₹5,563 Crore Under Rythu Bharosa, Launches Sharp Attack on Jeevan Reddy and KCR
image
PMF has Big Plans for 2027
image
Biggest Theatrical Deal for Shah Rukh Khan’s King
image
Interesting: Dhanush to direct Mrunal Thakur?
image
H-1B Visa Fraud in US: Two Telugu-Origin Men Plead Guilty in Fake Job Scam

PMF has Big Plans for 2027

TG Vishwa Prasad, an NRI who returned back from USA floated People Media Factory and is producing a number of films. He introduced several talented actors, directors and technicians to Telugu cinema. Mirai was one of the biggest hits for the production house last year. The VFX work done by the home team of PMF was widely appreciated. Then came Raja Saab early this year and the film has turned out to be the biggest shock for the production house. PMF is said to have lost hundreds of crores on the film. Prabhas promised to support Vishwa Prasad and it will take some time for a new project to materialize.

Vishwa Prasad is slowly clearing the debts and he is taking special care on all the upcoming projects. He is lining up some of the prestigious films for next year. PMF has two films lined up with Teja Sajja and the pre-production work is happening currently. Goodachari 2, a co-production of PMF, is in production and it releases next year. Jaat 2 is currently under pre-production and it will roll out next year. A couple of big-budget films are currently in scripting stages and they will be announced next year. People Media Factory is also closely associated with Pawan Kalyan Creative Works for three films and they will roll out next year.

Vishwa Prasad is in plans to clear all the dues and release a number of prestigious films in 2027. Big budgets are allocated for the films that will start rolling in the next few months. Vishwa Prasad is also distributing films in association with Mythri Movie Makers in Nizam.

Next Revanth Reddy Releases ₹5,563 Crore Under Rythu Bharosa, Launches Sharp Attack on Jeevan Reddy and KCR Previous Biggest Theatrical Deal for Shah Rukh Khan’s King
else

TRENDING

image
PMF has Big Plans for 2027
image
Biggest Theatrical Deal for Shah Rukh Khan’s King
image
Interesting: Dhanush to direct Mrunal Thakur?

Latest

image
Revanth Reddy Releases ₹5,563 Crore Under Rythu Bharosa, Launches Sharp Attack on Jeevan Reddy and KCR
image
PMF has Big Plans for 2027
image
Biggest Theatrical Deal for Shah Rukh Khan’s King
image
Interesting: Dhanush to direct Mrunal Thakur?
image
H-1B Visa Fraud in US: Two Telugu-Origin Men Plead Guilty in Fake Job Scam

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy Releases ₹5,563 Crore Under Rythu Bharosa, Launches Sharp Attack on Jeevan Reddy and KCR
image
H-1B Visa Fraud in US: Two Telugu-Origin Men Plead Guilty in Fake Job Scam
image
CBN Slams DMK-Congress, Highlights Women’s Reservation and Growth Agenda

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses