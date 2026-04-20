PMF has Big Plans for 2027

TG Vishwa Prasad, an NRI who returned back from USA floated People Media Factory and is producing a number of films. He introduced several talented actors, directors and technicians to Telugu cinema. Mirai was one of the biggest hits for the production house last year. The VFX work done by the home team of PMF was widely appreciated. Then came Raja Saab early this year and the film has turned out to be the biggest shock for the production house. PMF is said to have lost hundreds of crores on the film. Prabhas promised to support Vishwa Prasad and it will take some time for a new project to materialize.

Vishwa Prasad is slowly clearing the debts and he is taking special care on all the upcoming projects. He is lining up some of the prestigious films for next year. PMF has two films lined up with Teja Sajja and the pre-production work is happening currently. Goodachari 2, a co-production of PMF, is in production and it releases next year. Jaat 2 is currently under pre-production and it will roll out next year. A couple of big-budget films are currently in scripting stages and they will be announced next year. People Media Factory is also closely associated with Pawan Kalyan Creative Works for three films and they will roll out next year.

Vishwa Prasad is in plans to clear all the dues and release a number of prestigious films in 2027. Big budgets are allocated for the films that will start rolling in the next few months. Vishwa Prasad is also distributing films in association with Mythri Movie Makers in Nizam.