Revanth Reddy Releases ₹5,563 Crore Under Rythu Bharosa, Launches Sharp Attack on Jeevan Reddy and KCR

Revanth Reddy released the second instalment of Rythu Bharosa funds, marking a major push for farmer welfare in Telangana. The funds were distributed during a public meeting in Bhupalpally district, where ₹5,563 crore was credited to benefit over 45 lakh farmers across the state.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy highlighted the government’s commitment to agriculture and welfare. He said the Congress government fulfilled its promise of farm loan waiver within a year. According to him, ₹22,000 crore has already been credited to 22.35 lakh farmers under the scheme. He also pointed out that ₹9,000 crore was released in the previous phase of Rythu Bharosa within a short span, and the remaining ₹3,300 crore will be deposited soon.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Congress has always stood for farmers. He stated that the party introduced laws to ensure fair prices for crops and was the first to provide free electricity to farmers. He also spoke about welfare measures for the poor, including the supply of fine rice to nearly 3.5 crore people in the state.

The speech soon turned political as Revanth Reddy launched a strong attack on K. Chandrashekar Rao and the BRS leadership. He questioned the need for a return to what he described as “farmhouse politics” and accused the previous government of ignoring the needs of common people. He said public governance cannot be replaced by leadership that stays disconnected from ground realities.

He also aimed at senior leader Jeevan Reddy, questioning his political credibility and past decisions. Revanth Reddy accused him of switching loyalties for personal gain and challenged the justification for opposing the current government. He also said that Jeevan Reddy has a history of betraying NTR by siding with Nadendla Bhaskara Rao. Raising the political pitch further, Revanth Reddy issued an open challenge to KCR for the 2029 elections. He expressed confidence that Congress would return to power with a strong majority and said the party would work to strengthen its position at both the state and national levels.

The Chief Minister also visited Medigadda as part of his Kaleshwaram project review. He inspected key structures and held discussions with officials. During the review, he alleged large-scale irregularities in the execution of the project. He claimed that the cost of the project was inflated from around ₹34,000 crore to nearly ₹1.5 lakh crore under the previous government.

Revanth Reddy said the collapse of the Medigadda barrage exposed serious flaws and questioned the claims made about the project’s success. He accused the previous administration of abandoning the project after spending massive public funds. He also alleged attempts to block a CBI inquiry and questioned why there has been no response from the Centre despite repeated requests.

The event reflected both governance and politics. On one side, the government showcased its welfare initiatives for farmers and the poor. On the other hand, it signalled an aggressive political strategy aimed at challenging the opposition.