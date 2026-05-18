x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Politics

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Projects Gain Pace Under Chandrababu Government

Published on May 18, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Lokesh Pushes Andhra Pradesh as Future Energy and Technology Hub During Delhi Visit
image
Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Projects Gain Pace Under Chandrababu Government
image
Kamal Haasan gives up on luxury for Kalki 2 setting an example
image
Big Update on Jana Nayagan Censor Clearance
image
Video : Peddi Trailer Review

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Projects Gain Pace Under Chandrababu Government

The Andhra Pradesh government has accelerated work on major irrigation projects across the state. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently reviewed the progress of Polavaram and other key projects and directed officials to complete them within the timelines fixed under the Irrigation Calendar. He also stressed better water management and public participation in irrigation activities.

In the first 18 months of the NDA government, nearly Rs.23,793 crore has been spent on the irrigation sector. The government is prioritising projects that can deliver faster and larger benefits. Officials are also clearing pending issues related to funding and execution to speed up construction.

The Handri Neeva canal has brought major relief to Rayalaseema. After expansion and lining works, its carrying capacity increased from 2,200 cusecs to 3,850 cusecs. More than 43 TMCs of water were released this year, including water supply to Kuppam for the first time.

The Veligonda project has also gained momentum with tunnel lining, feeder canal repairs and head regulator works progressing steadily. So far, Rs.571 crore has been spent on the project under the current government.

Meanwhile, work on the Polavaram Left Canal is moving faster after years of slow progress. The government issued tenders worth Rs.1,226 crore for multiple canal packages and works worth nearly Rs.900 crore have already been completed.

With major irrigation projects moving forward simultaneously, the Andhra Pradesh government is aiming to strengthen agriculture and improve long term water security across the state.

Next Lokesh Pushes Andhra Pradesh as Future Energy and Technology Hub During Delhi Visit Previous Kamal Haasan gives up on luxury for Kalki 2 setting an example
else

TRENDING

image
Kamal Haasan gives up on luxury for Kalki 2 setting an example
image
Big Update on Jana Nayagan Censor Clearance
image
AR Rahman’s Big Statement on Peddi

Latest

image
Lokesh Pushes Andhra Pradesh as Future Energy and Technology Hub During Delhi Visit
image
Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Projects Gain Pace Under Chandrababu Government
image
Kamal Haasan gives up on luxury for Kalki 2 setting an example
image
Big Update on Jana Nayagan Censor Clearance
image
Video : Peddi Trailer Review

Most Read

image
Lokesh Pushes Andhra Pradesh as Future Energy and Technology Hub During Delhi Visit
image
Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Projects Gain Pace Under Chandrababu Government
image
Kerala Sets a New Benchmark for Political Decency

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album