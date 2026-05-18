Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Projects Gain Pace Under Chandrababu Government

The Andhra Pradesh government has accelerated work on major irrigation projects across the state. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently reviewed the progress of Polavaram and other key projects and directed officials to complete them within the timelines fixed under the Irrigation Calendar. He also stressed better water management and public participation in irrigation activities.

In the first 18 months of the NDA government, nearly Rs.23,793 crore has been spent on the irrigation sector. The government is prioritising projects that can deliver faster and larger benefits. Officials are also clearing pending issues related to funding and execution to speed up construction.

The Handri Neeva canal has brought major relief to Rayalaseema. After expansion and lining works, its carrying capacity increased from 2,200 cusecs to 3,850 cusecs. More than 43 TMCs of water were released this year, including water supply to Kuppam for the first time.

The Veligonda project has also gained momentum with tunnel lining, feeder canal repairs and head regulator works progressing steadily. So far, Rs.571 crore has been spent on the project under the current government.

Meanwhile, work on the Polavaram Left Canal is moving faster after years of slow progress. The government issued tenders worth Rs.1,226 crore for multiple canal packages and works worth nearly Rs.900 crore have already been completed.

With major irrigation projects moving forward simultaneously, the Andhra Pradesh government is aiming to strengthen agriculture and improve long term water security across the state.