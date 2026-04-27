Exclusive: Mahesh Babu’s Big Mission after Varanasi

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s last release was Guntur Kaaram and the film released during Sankranthi 2024. Three years after the release, his upcoming film Varanasi will release on April 7th, 2027 in theatres. Mahesh Babu is expected to get global attention after the film’s release as the film is directed by Rajamouli. Mahesh Babu never attempted pan-Indian films in his career till date. Varanasi is a gamechanger for the actor and he has bigger plans after the release of this big-budget attempt.

Mahesh Babu is lining up back-to-back films after Varanasi. He is in plans to kick-start his next film after the shoot of Varanasi concludes. The actor is also demanding big remuneration for his upcoming films. Mythri Movie Makers is expected to bankroll his next film after Varanasi. The director is yet to be finalized and the discussions are going on. Asian Suniel also has a project with Mahesh Babu and the discussions for this film too are going on. Mahesh Babu has a target of releasing three films in the next three years after the release of Varanasi. Mahesh Babu is on a mission after Varanasi.