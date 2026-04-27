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Home > Movie News

April Fourth Weekend: Darling Re-release tops the Show

Published on April 27, 2026 by nymisha

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April Fourth Weekend: Darling Re-release tops the Show

The dull show of films in April continued. With no major releases, the occupancies remained quite low over the weekend. The impact of IPL is huge on the footfalls and the summer heat is making the situation terrible. Gedelaraju and Vaazha 2 are the new releases for the weekend in the Telugu states. Gedelaraju struggled to deliver decent numbers and Vaazha 2 was decent in the urban regions. Prabhas’ super hit film Darling was released again and the film collected decent numbers.

Darling broke all the re-release records of Prabhas’ films. Salaar was the biggest grosser for Prabhas among the re-releases and Darling crossed the margin by miles. Hollywood film Micheal had a decent show in the multiplexes and cities across the Telugu states. All the other new releases under-performed over the weekend. The dull run of films continued in the fourth week of April. All eyes are now focused on May day weekend as films like Gayapadda Simham and Jet Lee are scheduled for release. Malayalam film Patriot is also releasing on the same day.

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