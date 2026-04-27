Did Ravi Tej step down for Dil Raju?

Mass Maharaj Ravi has delivered back-to-back duds. He is currently working on a profit sharing model and has lined up several films. After Raja the Great, top producer Dil Raju has sent a couple of scripts to Ravi Teja. The projects did not materialize because of the big remuneration quoted by Dil Raju. Now, there are speculations that Dil Raju has locked Ravi Teja for a film and Hasith Goli is on board to direct the film. Ravi Teja has signed this full-length entertainer.

Hasith Goli has directed films like Raja Raja Chora and Swag with Sree Vishnu in the past. Dil Raju has convinced Ravi Teja to work on a profit-sharing model. Though Ravi Teja did not agree for a profit-share deal, he has now stepped down considering his market downfall. The film will be wrapped up in quick schedules and will release next year. The makers will make an official announcement very soon. Ravi Teja has Irumudi directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film releases soon.