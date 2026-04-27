Vadala Teaser: Engaging Intense Family Drama

Vadala starring Jagapathi Babu, Laya is directed by Akella V Krishna. The teaser of the film has been released, offering a clear look at an intense suspense thriller. The video sets a dark and serious tone, showing moments of tension that quickly escalate without giving away too much.

The story revolves around a happy family whose life is suddenly disrupted by a dangerous threat and an outsider’s obsession. The narrative moves away from a regular drama into a tense scenario where the family must navigate a psychological struggle to protect themselves. The film is produced by Kishore Naidu Chirumamilla and Tammareddy Bharadwaj under the Charitha Chitra.

​The main attraction of this project is the return of Jagapathi Babu and Laya to the screen. Telugu audiences have always considered them a favorite pair, fondly remembering their successful and relatable family dramas from the past.

Seeing them reunite after a long gap naturally brings back good memories for the viewers. While they are known for their soft-spoken roles, it is interesting to see this classic and trusted combination step into a completely different, serious thriller setting to anchor the emotional core of the film. Vadala promises to be an intense take on obsession and strength of a married couple.