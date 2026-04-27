Vadala Teaser: Engaging Intense Family Drama

Vadala starring Jagapathi Babu, Laya is directed by Akella V Krishna. The teaser of the film has been released, offering a clear look at an intense suspense thriller. The video sets a dark and serious tone, showing moments of tension that quickly escalate without giving away too much.
The story revolves around a happy family whose life is suddenly disrupted by a dangerous threat and an outsider’s obsession. The narrative moves away from a regular drama into a tense scenario where the family must navigate a psychological struggle to protect themselves. The film is produced by Kishore Naidu Chirumamilla and Tammareddy Bharadwaj under the Charitha Chitra.
The main attraction of this project is the return of Jagapathi Babu and Laya to the screen. Telugu audiences have always considered them a favorite pair, fondly remembering their successful and relatable family dramas from the past.
Seeing them reunite after a long gap naturally brings back good memories for the viewers. While they are known for their soft-spoken roles, it is interesting to see this classic and trusted combination step into a completely different, serious thriller setting to anchor the emotional core of the film. Vadala promises to be an intense take on obsession and strength of a married couple.