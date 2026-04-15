Andhra Pradesh Government Issues Clear Order on “Amaravati” Spelling Usage

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has issued a formal directive to ensure uniform usage of the capital city’s name as “Amaravati” across all official communications. The order was released by the General Administration Department to eliminate spelling inconsistencies in government records and correspondence.

According to the circular, the government observed that different spellings of Amaravati were being used in official documents. This created confusion in administrative records and communication. To address this issue, the government has now made it mandatory to use only the spelling “Amaravati” in all formats.

The directive applies to all departments and offices. This includes Secretariat departments, Heads of Departments, District Collectors and other government authorities. Officials have been clearly instructed to follow this standard spelling in government orders, proceedings, reports and digital records.

The circular refers to an earlier government order issued in April 2015. In that order, the capital city was officially named “Amaravati” after considering its historical and cultural significance. Despite this, variations in spelling continued to appear in official use. The latest instruction aims to correct that completely.

Chief Secretary G. Sai Prasad emphasised the need for strict compliance. The order makes it clear that all concerned officials must ensure that no other spelling is used going forward. This step is part of a broader effort to maintain consistency and accuracy in governance.

Uniform naming is important for administrative clarity. It also helps in maintaining proper documentation and avoids confusion in public communication. With this directive, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken a simple but necessary step to streamline official processes.