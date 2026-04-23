Music Director walks out from Trivikram’s Film

Top director Trivikram is directing Victory Venkatesh for the first time and the family entertainer is titled Adarsha Kutumbam. The shoot of the film is over half done and the makers are in plans to release the film during Dasara this year. Thaman and Trivikram have collaborated for years and they have delivered chartbusters. But Trivikram has roped in young music composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar for Adarsha Kutumbam. Here comes a shocking news.

Harshavardhan Rameshwar has walked out of the project and the reasons are unknown. The latest development also says that Thaman has replaced Harshavardhan Rameshwar and Thaman started working on the tunes for Adarsha Kutumbam. The team will make an official statement very soon. A high voltage action episode is shot in Hyderabad currently and Venkatesh will complete his portions of the shoot by the end of June. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers and Srinidhi Shetty is the leading lady.