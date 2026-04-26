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Home > Politics

Shooting Scare at Washington Dinner, Trump Reacts and Cancels Pakistan Visit

Published on April 26, 2026 by nymisha

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Shooting Scare at Washington Dinner, Trump Reacts and Cancels Pakistan Visit

A high-profile evening in Washington turned tense after a shooting incident near the White House Correspondents’ Dinner led to the evacuation of top officials, including US President Donald Trump.

The incident took place outside the venue where the annual gathering was being held. According to officials, a man armed with multiple weapons tried to push past a security checkpoint. Secret Service personnel acted quickly and stopped him before he could enter the main event area.

During the confrontation, one officer was shot at close range. He survived because he was wearing a bulletproof vest. Authorities later identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from California. Early findings suggest he acted alone. Investigators are still examining his motives, though there is no clear link to international tensions at this stage.

Speaking after the incident, Trump described the attacker as a “would-be assassin” and raised concerns about the safety of the venue. He noted that the building did not appear secure enough for an event of such importance.

Despite the scare, the President signalled that the incident would not disrupt his broader agenda. The focus now shifts to the ongoing investigation and a review of security measures at major public events in the US.

On the diplomatic front, Trump also confirmed that he had cancelled a planned visit by US envoys to Pakistan for talks with Iran. He said the discussions were not progressing and there was no point continuing without meaningful outcomes.

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