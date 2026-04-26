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Home > Movie News

Sree Vishnu’s Big Surprise Awaits In GPS Climax

Published on April 26, 2026 by nymisha

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Sree Vishnu’s Big Surprise Awaits In GPS Climax

It came as a pleasant surprise for audiences when Sree Vishnu made an appearance in the theatrical trailer of Gaayapadda Simham, starring Tharun Bhascker.

What initially seemed like a brief cameo turns out to be far more substantial. As hinted in the trailer, Sree Vishnu plays an extended cameo that reportedly spans nearly 30 minutes in the film’s second half, making his presence crucial to the narrative.

The makers cleverly kept his involvement under wraps until the trailer launch, using it as a strategic reveal to build excitement ahead of release.

Even in the glimpse shown, his character is introduced intriguingly without giving away too much.

One notable aspect is his strong admiration for India, an interesting contrast to the film’s central theme revolving around the pursuit of the American dream.

Adding to the intrigue, sources suggest that Sree Vishnu’s role carries a major twist in the climax, promising an unexpected payoff for audiences.

Given his packed lineup, it’s evident that Sree Vishnu chose to be part of the project for the strength of the character and story. His extended role is expected to be one of the film’s biggest highlights.

The film, directed by Kasyap Sreenivas, is all set to hit theatres on May 1, promising an out-and-out entertainer with plenty of hilarious moments and surprises.

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