Fuel Shortage Triggers Chaos Across Andhra Pradesh, Long Queues at Petrol Bunks

A sudden shortage of petrol and diesel has created widespread disruption in several districts of Andhra Pradesh. People are struggling to find fuel as many petrol bunks have run dry, leaving motorists anxious and frustrated.

In Markapuram district, the situation has become particularly severe. Fuel stations in areas such as Giddalur, Kanigiri, Yerragondapalem, and Markapuram have displayed “No Stock” boards since morning. This has forced vehicle owners to rush to the few outlets that still have fuel. At one petrol bunk operated by the fire department in Markapuram, long queues of two-wheelers stretched late into the night. Even after 10 pm, the rush did not ease. Many riders insisted on filling their tanks completely, fearing that fuel may not be available again soon.

Kurnool district witnessed a similar situation. Several petrol bunks reported no stock from early morning. By evening, a few stations received a fresh supply, leading to a sudden surge in customers. People arrived in large numbers, carrying bottles, plastic cans, and even mineral water containers to store fuel. Separate queues formed for vehicles and those carrying containers, adding to the chaos.

Kadapa district has been facing fuel shortage for the past two days. Most petrol bunks have either shut down or displayed “No Stock” signs. The few outlets with available fuel have been overwhelmed by heavy crowds. In some places, operators closed their bunks, unable to manage the rush. Motorists waited for hours without giving up, hoping to get at least a small quantity of fuel. In Jammalamadugu, long lines of vehicles caused traffic congestion in several areas.

Kakinada district is also facing the same problem. Residents are spending hours at petrol stations, only to find that the stock has run out. Many are moving from one bunk to another in search of fuel, adding to the frustration.

The sudden shortage has disrupted daily life and raised concerns about fuel supply management. With demand rising and supply uncertain, people are left with no choice but to wait in long queues and hope for relief in the coming days.

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the petrol bunk closures, noting demand surged by 50% due to panic buying and about 10% of the state’s 4,510 bunks shut due to supply issues, and directed officials to take immediate steps to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability.