x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

BRS Celebrates 25th Foundation Day at Telangana Bhavan, KTR Calls for Political Comeback in 2028

Published on April 27, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Summer Heat and IPL Fever Dominates Telugu Cinema
image
Thalaivar173: What is Happening?
image
BRS Celebrates 25th Foundation Day at Telangana Bhavan, KTR Calls for Political Comeback in 2028
image
Telangana Govt Grants Record 1,055 Certificates to After-Care Children
image
Apple Farming Takes Root in Andhra Pradesh, Government Eyes Expansion.

BRS Celebrates 25th Foundation Day at Telangana Bhavan, KTR Calls for Political Comeback in 2028

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) celebrated its 25th foundation day at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday with party working president K. T. Rama Rao hoisting the party flag in the presence of Legislative Council Opposition leader Madhusudhana Chary, MLAs, MPs, MLCs and other senior leaders.

As part of the celebrations, KTR and party leaders paid floral tributes to the statues of Professor Kothapalli Jayashankar and Telangana martyrs at the party headquarters.

KTR Recalls BRS Journey

Addressing party cadre, KTR said the pink flag represents the aspirations of a people who faced decades of injustice and discrimination. He said the party was founded 25 years ago by K. Chandrashekar Rao after resigning from the post of Deputy Speaker, Assembly membership and party responsibilities with a singular mission of achieving a separate Telangana state.

He recalled that the party flag was first hoisted at Jaladrushyam Ashram, which was provided by veteran leader Konda Laxman Bapuji.

KTR described BRS as a party with a rare political history. He said the first 14 years were dedicated to the Telangana movement, where the party mobilised lakhs of people, spread awareness on statehood, and fought relentlessly until the Centre agreed to form Telangana.

From Movement to Governance

KTR said people entrusted BRS with power for 10 years after state formation, and under the leadership of KCR, Telangana emerged as one of the leading states in the country. He credited KCR’s governance for the state’s growth and development during the decade in office.

He added that for the past two and a half years, BRS has been playing the role of a strong opposition voice, representing weaker sections and people affected by what he termed the failures of the present government.

Attack on Congress and BJP, Focus on 2028

KTR said BRS had successfully performed every role given by the people, as a movement party, ruling party and opposition party. He said only a handful of parties in Indian political history have completed 25 years.

Calling for renewed commitment under KCR’s leadership, he said the party would once again fight to protect Telangana’s political identity and safeguard the state from both the Congress and the BJP.

He asserted that the party’s goal is to bring KCR back as Chief Minister in 2028 and said leaders and cadre would work unitedly toward that objective.

Thanks to Cadre and Supporters

KTR thanked party workers, leaders, supporters, social media volunteers, journalists, poets, artists, students, employees, lawyers and all sections of society who stood with the Telangana movement and the BRS over the past 25 years.

He said the party would move forward with renewed energy and dedication. He also noted that party president KCR would address leaders and cadre later in the day, with lakhs of workers waiting for his guidance.

Next Thalaivar173: What is Happening? Previous Telangana Govt Grants Record 1,055 Certificates to After-Care Children
else

TRENDING

image
Summer Heat and IPL Fever Dominates Telugu Cinema
image
Thalaivar173: What is Happening?
image
Samyuktha’s Black Gold: 60 Days intense shoot 10 realistic sets!

Latest

image
Summer Heat and IPL Fever Dominates Telugu Cinema
image
Thalaivar173: What is Happening?
image
BRS Celebrates 25th Foundation Day at Telangana Bhavan, KTR Calls for Political Comeback in 2028
image
Telangana Govt Grants Record 1,055 Certificates to After-Care Children
image
Apple Farming Takes Root in Andhra Pradesh, Government Eyes Expansion.

Most Read

image
BRS Celebrates 25th Foundation Day at Telangana Bhavan, KTR Calls for Political Comeback in 2028
image
Telangana Govt Grants Record 1,055 Certificates to After-Care Children
image
BRS @ 25: From Historic Past to Uncertain Future

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses