BRS Celebrates 25th Foundation Day at Telangana Bhavan, KTR Calls for Political Comeback in 2028

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) celebrated its 25th foundation day at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday with party working president K. T. Rama Rao hoisting the party flag in the presence of Legislative Council Opposition leader Madhusudhana Chary, MLAs, MPs, MLCs and other senior leaders.

As part of the celebrations, KTR and party leaders paid floral tributes to the statues of Professor Kothapalli Jayashankar and Telangana martyrs at the party headquarters.

KTR Recalls BRS Journey

Addressing party cadre, KTR said the pink flag represents the aspirations of a people who faced decades of injustice and discrimination. He said the party was founded 25 years ago by K. Chandrashekar Rao after resigning from the post of Deputy Speaker, Assembly membership and party responsibilities with a singular mission of achieving a separate Telangana state.

He recalled that the party flag was first hoisted at Jaladrushyam Ashram, which was provided by veteran leader Konda Laxman Bapuji.

KTR described BRS as a party with a rare political history. He said the first 14 years were dedicated to the Telangana movement, where the party mobilised lakhs of people, spread awareness on statehood, and fought relentlessly until the Centre agreed to form Telangana.

From Movement to Governance

KTR said people entrusted BRS with power for 10 years after state formation, and under the leadership of KCR, Telangana emerged as one of the leading states in the country. He credited KCR’s governance for the state’s growth and development during the decade in office.

He added that for the past two and a half years, BRS has been playing the role of a strong opposition voice, representing weaker sections and people affected by what he termed the failures of the present government.

Attack on Congress and BJP, Focus on 2028

KTR said BRS had successfully performed every role given by the people, as a movement party, ruling party and opposition party. He said only a handful of parties in Indian political history have completed 25 years.

Calling for renewed commitment under KCR’s leadership, he said the party would once again fight to protect Telangana’s political identity and safeguard the state from both the Congress and the BJP.

He asserted that the party’s goal is to bring KCR back as Chief Minister in 2028 and said leaders and cadre would work unitedly toward that objective.

Thanks to Cadre and Supporters

KTR thanked party workers, leaders, supporters, social media volunteers, journalists, poets, artists, students, employees, lawyers and all sections of society who stood with the Telangana movement and the BRS over the past 25 years.

He said the party would move forward with renewed energy and dedication. He also noted that party president KCR would address leaders and cadre later in the day, with lakhs of workers waiting for his guidance.