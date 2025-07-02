Shirish Reddy issues an Apology

Mega fans are deeply hurt with the statements issued by Dil Raju’s brother Shirish Reddy, a leading Distributor and Producer of Tollywood. During an interview, he explained about the damage done by Ram Charan’s Game Changer to his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. He also said that neither Ram Charan nor Shankar came to bail them out after the release of the film. None of them made a courtesy call after the film ended up as a disaster. Mega fans have issued a strong warning to Dil Raju and Shirish Reddy that this would be the last time they should speak about Game Changer.

Shirish Reddy has issued an apology saying “My words have hurt the Mega fans badly. Ram Charan has allocated his time for Game Changer and he was dedicated for the project. We share a great bonding with Megastar Chiranjeevi garu and his family from the past few years and we never spoke against any Mega hero. I apologize if my words have hurt anyone”.