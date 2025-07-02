x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Dil Raju hints about a film with Allu Arjun

Published on July 2, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Speculated title for Suriya’s Telugu Film
image
Kingdom to avoid Clash with Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Dil Raju hints about a film with Allu Arjun
image
Shirish Reddy issues an Apology
image
Banakacharla Project: CM Revanth Reddy suspicious of BJP

Dil Raju hints about a film with Allu Arjun

Top producer Dil Raju is promoting his upcoming release Thammudu that is due for release. He has been lining up several new films and Dil Raju announced of several pan-Indian projects that are in discussion stages. He has a commitment with Prashanth Neel for a film and it will take place after he completes his current projects. Prashanth Neel will direct Allu Arjun and the film is tentatively titled Raavanam. During the media interaction Dil Raju hinted that the film is on and it would take place after Allu Arjun and Prashanth Neel completes their current projects.

Allu Arjun has recently commenced the shoot of Atlee’s film which is made on a lavish scale and big-budget. The film will be in making for more than a year and it is expected to release during the end of 2026. Prashanth Neel is directing NTR in his upcoming film titled Dragon and the film will release in June next year. After this, Prashanth Neel has Salaar 2 lined up and two other films under discussion.

Next Kingdom to avoid Clash with Hari Hara Veera Mallu Previous Shirish Reddy issues an Apology
else

TRENDING

image
Speculated title for Suriya’s Telugu Film
image
Kingdom to avoid Clash with Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Dil Raju hints about a film with Allu Arjun

Latest

image
Speculated title for Suriya’s Telugu Film
image
Kingdom to avoid Clash with Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Dil Raju hints about a film with Allu Arjun
image
Shirish Reddy issues an Apology
image
Banakacharla Project: CM Revanth Reddy suspicious of BJP

Most Read

image
Banakacharla Project: CM Revanth Reddy suspicious of BJP
image
Obituary: We will miss your guidance Pattabhiramgaru
image
CM Revanth Reddy serious on Pashamylaram tragedy

Related Articles

Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards