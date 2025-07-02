Dil Raju hints about a film with Allu Arjun

Top producer Dil Raju is promoting his upcoming release Thammudu that is due for release. He has been lining up several new films and Dil Raju announced of several pan-Indian projects that are in discussion stages. He has a commitment with Prashanth Neel for a film and it will take place after he completes his current projects. Prashanth Neel will direct Allu Arjun and the film is tentatively titled Raavanam. During the media interaction Dil Raju hinted that the film is on and it would take place after Allu Arjun and Prashanth Neel completes their current projects.

Allu Arjun has recently commenced the shoot of Atlee’s film which is made on a lavish scale and big-budget. The film will be in making for more than a year and it is expected to release during the end of 2026. Prashanth Neel is directing NTR in his upcoming film titled Dragon and the film will release in June next year. After this, Prashanth Neel has Salaar 2 lined up and two other films under discussion.