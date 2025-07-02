Thammudu: A Must Win for Nithiin

Nithiin has delivered a series of debacles in the recent years. Robinhood, his last film, ended up as a huge embarrassment. The film also left the makers in huge losses. Bheeshma was the last hit film for Nithiin and it was released during the pandemic time. His next outing Thammudu is releasing on Friday. The trailers look promising and the film is made on high technical values. Thammudu is a must win situation for Nithiin. The film’s producer Dil Raju is extremely confident on the film and he announced that he has a winner in his hands.

Nithiin also decided not to speak much about Thammudu. He wants to speak more and more after the film’s release. The entire team watched the final copy recently and they are confident on the film. The grand visuals, action episodes, and Ajaneesh Loknath’s background score are the major highlights of Thammudu. The film is an acid test for Nithiin and the actor has to deliver this time. The biggest advantage for Thammudu is that there are no notable releases for the next two weeks and USA has a long weekend.