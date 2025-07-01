Death toll mounts in Hyderabad reactor blast

One of the worst industry tragedies in the history of Telangana, a reactor blast at Sigachi Chemicals in Pashamylaram industrial estate on Monday morning has so far claimed more than 30 lives and left several workers grievously injured. The magnitude of the blast was so extreme and intense that the whole portion of the three storey building was reduced to debris. Many bodies were swamped by the rubble and made it difficult for the disaster teams to retrieve them.

Initially, it was reported that the blast claimed 14 lives and more than 30 workers were seriously injured. The death toll kept on mounting as the day passed on and by Tuesday morning it exceeded 30. Sources revealed that it may increase because many people are still missing. The injured were getting treated in the nearby hospitals.

The chemical factory produces MCC or Microcrystalline Cellulose which is used in the pharmaceutical industry. According to factory sources, approximately 150 people were present in the facility, with nearly 90 workers near the blast site. The explosion occurred between 09:28 am and 09:35 am, prompting an immediate response from local police and fire services.

Chief minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep anguish and pain over the incident and directed officials to prioritise rescue efforts and provide the best possible care for the injured. He ordered a high level probe into the incident to ascertain the reasons for the blast.

Most of the workers employed at the unit are migrants from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The Patancheru police have registered a case against the management of Sigachi Industries Pvt Ltd following a complaint lodged by Sai Yashwanth, the son of Jagan Mohan, one of the victims killed in the blast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the tragic fire incident at a factory in Sangareddy, Telangana, which claimed several lives. He announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the incident.