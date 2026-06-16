Nani’s Big Plans with The Paradise

Natural Star Nani is thriving hard to deliver successful films with experience. By not restricting himself to Telugu, he is promoting all his films in all the platforms across other languages. Nani is the only Tollywood star who spends a month for interviews and promotions before his film’s release. He had big hopes that Dasara would end up as a pan-Indian hit but it burned the pockets of the producers. He promoted Hi Nanna and HIT 3 in other languages but the results were completely disappointing outside the Telugu states.

For The Paradise, Nani has a big plan. He has decided to promote the film big and he is confident that The Paradise will appeal to North and the South audience. The makers have allocated a big-budget for the pan-Indian promotions and The Paradise will have a record release in Hindi along with other languages. The film has generated big buzz in the Telugu states and the film has to make big noise outside Telugu before the release. The trailer and songs have to appeal to everyone to get decent openings.

The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. Kayadu Lohar is the heroine and Anirudh is the music composer. The film is missing an August release and the new release date will be announced soon.