Tollywood 2025 First Half Review: Disastrous Start

2025 is not a great year for Telugu cinema. A heap of films released during the first half of the year and Tollywood hardly delivered blockbusters. Here is the review of the first half of the year:

January: Venkatesh delivered his biggest hit with Sankranthiki Vastunnam. The audience rushed to theatres in a mad rush and the film is a massive hit. Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj did decent business during the Sankranthi holiday season. Ram Charan’s Game Changer is the biggest ever disappointment of the year.

February: Naga Chaitanya is back with Thandel and the film was the most expensive one in the actor’s career. The film also ended up as the biggest hit in Chaitanya’s career. Vishwak Sen’s Laila and Sundeep Kishan’s Mazaka are the biggest disappointments of the month.

March: Nani’s production Court surprised the audience and it emerged as the biggest hit among the small budget films. The film also received critical acclaim and was a boost for theatres in the month of March. MAD Square took the sequel advantage and made decent money. It is a hit when discussed about the financials involved. Nithiin’s Robinhood and Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba are the disappointing films of March.

April: Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Jack, Kalyanram’s Arjun Son of Vyjayanthi, Sampath Nandi’s Odela 2, Priyadarshi’s Sarangapani Jathakam and others ended up as disasters. April failed to witness a single hit and the summer was badly wasted this year.

May: Nani’s cop-action drama HIT 3 opened on a grand note and it ended up as a decent hit. Excessive violence made the family crowds to stay away from this actioner. Sree Vishnu’s Single is the summer hit of the year. Youth and family audience watched the entertainer throughout the month. Samantha’s Shubam, Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam ended up as flops. May too did not have any other notable releases.

June: Dhanush and Nagarjuna starrer Kuberaa started June on a grand note and the film made big money in Telugu. Sekhar Kammula’s brand value also worked for the film. Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa registered the biggest ever openings for the actor and it will end up as a decent hit. 8 Vasanthalu produced by Mythri Movie Makers ended up as a disaster.

Dubbed Films: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon is a huge hit in Tamil and the film also did a good business in Telugu. Mohanlal’s Thudarum has been decent in Telugu and Bollywood film Chhaava collected decent in its first week after being dubbed in Telugu. Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly, Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life and others ended up as big disasters.