Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit Trailer Strikes Hard

Adivi Sesh commands a massive following not only in Telugu states but across the Hindi belt as well, thanks to the sensational success of his Pan-India blockbuster Major. Now, he is gearing up for another nationwide outing with Dacoit, slated for release on the 10th of this month.

After the teaser, songs, and posters made great impression, the makers yesterday unveiled the theatrical trailer in both Telugu and Hindi. The response has been explosive, with netizens praising the gripping plot, sharp storytelling, and top-notch technical and production standards.

Beyond the adrenaline-pumping action, the emotional and romantic elements in the trailer have also resonated strongly with audiences. Riding on this tremendous buzz, the trailer amassed over 20 million views across both languages within just 24 hours, and is currently trending No 1 in India.

Directed by Shaneil Deo and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, the trailer has significantly boosted expectations, setting the stage for Dacoit to make a powerful impact at the box office.