Home > Movie News

Amazon in talks for Megastar and NBK

Published on July 29, 2025 by nymisha

Amazon in talks for Megastar and NBK
Amazon in talks for Megastar and NBK

Digital giant Amazon Prime is spending big money on Indian films. They have invested so much on Telugu movies and Amazon landed into the Telugu market even before Netflix made it. Amazon Prime is now holding talks to acquire the digital streaming rights (for all the languages) of two biggiest: Megastar Chiranjeevi – Anil Ravipudi’s untitled film and Balakrishna – Boyapati Sreenu’s Akhanda 2. The discussions are in the final stages and the deals are expected to be locked soon.

Chiranjeevi – Anil Ravipudi’s Film: This comic entertainer is high on expectations. Zee Studios which acquired the digital and satellite rights of Anil Ravipudi’s last super hit film Sankranthiki Vastunnam is in talks to acquire the rights of Chiranjeevi’s film. But Amazon Prime has quoted a bigger number than Zee Studios and the talks are in the advanced stages. The makers have made it clear that the film will release during Sankranthi 2026.

Balakrishna – Boyapati Sreenu’s Akhanda 2: Akhanda 2 is hot in the trade among the Tollywood releases of 2025. Both Amazon Prime and Netflix have been holding talks for the digital rights of the film. The deal will be finalized as per the release date. Amazon Prime is the frontrunner for the digital rights of the film. The digital giant is proposing a December release for the film as they have Kantara 2 lined up. Netflix has OG release in September. Hence the deal is still in discussion and it will be finalized very soon.

