Pic Talk: Hot and Dazzling Bhagyashri Borse

Bhagyashri Borse is the new sensation in Telugu cinema. Even after her debut film Mr Bachchan ended up as a disaster, the actress has a strong lineup of films. She is the leading lady in Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom that is releasing this Friday. Bhagyashri Borse looked dazzling, super hot and stunning in a blue outfit during the pre-release event of the film. Bhagyashri Borse stole the show with her presence. She is also the leading lady in Ram’s Andhra King Taluka and Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha. Both these films are under shooting mode.