Home > Movie News

Vijay Deverakonda’s Speeches: Simple and Non-Controversial

Published on July 29, 2025 by nymisha

Vijay Deverakonda’s Speeches: Simple and Non-Controversial

Young talent Vijay Deverakonda has to score a solid hit and bounce back at any cost. The trailer of his upcoming film Kingdom looks promising and there are big expectations on the film. Vijay Deverakonda landed into unnecessary controversies with his speeches in the past before the release of his films. Though they were not intentional, he was dragged and trolled several times. The actor is extra cautious for the promotions of Kingdom. He sounded very simple and discussed about his efforts he kept for the film.

His speeches had no deviations and he lauded the work of the team. His speech during the pre-release event was even simple. Vijay Deverakonda generally behaves over excited on stage and this is the first time, he is spotted calm and simple. He also expressed his confidence on Kingdom. He interacted with his fans yesterday and spent time with them. Kingdom is a mass entertainer and is the costliest film in Vijay Deverakonda’s career. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film features Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse in other lead roles. Anirudh is scoring the music and S Naga Vamsi is the producer.

Next USA BO : Coolie set for a roaring start Previous Pic Talk: Hot and Dazzling Bhagyashri Borse
