Andhra to spend Rs 16,000 cr to revamp hospitals

The Andhra Pradesh government would invest Rs 16,000 crore to revamp hospitals, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, here on Saturday.

At a review meeting with the Health Department officials, he sought details on development of village clinics, primary healthcare centres, community health centres, area hospitals and district-level hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu programme.

He also asked officials to identify places for construction of new medical colleges.

On the importance of the Nadu-Nedu programme, the Chief Minister said it would strengthen the public healthcare system and benefit future generations.

He asked officials to invite tenders in the first week of June. The estimated budget for the Nadu-Nedu programme and construction of new medical colleges is Rs 16,000 crore.