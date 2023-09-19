APCID files yet another PT warrant against Naidu

The APCID had filed yet another PT warrant against TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in the ACB court on Tuesday. They filed the warrant in the AP Fibernet scam.

It is alleged that Chandrababu Naidu, the then Chief Minister, was holding the portfolio of Energy, infrastructure and Investment Department. He personally recommended getting the fiber net project executed by the Energy I&I Department, instead of the IT Department.

The CID also alleged that Naidu personally got Vemuri Harikrishna Prasad appointed as a member of Governing Council-Governance Authority, despite his Criminal background. Chandra Babu Naidu gave approval for the estimates of the fiber net project without considering the fact that no market survey was done for the process of the items or the standards to be followed.

Chandra Babu Naidu brought pressure on the senior Government officials to include Vemuri Harikrishna Prasad in various tender evaluation committees. He also asked the officials to revoke the blacklisting done by the Government, then prevailing against M/s Terasoftware.

The CID alleged that Naidu mounted pressure on the officials to finally award the tender to M/s Terasoftware by silencing the protests from other bidders such as M/s Pace Power. He got the officers seeking a fair tender process transferred out unceremoniously and posted more pliable officers in their place.

The issue about the irregularities in the Tender process and the conflict of interest between Vemuru Harikrishna Prasad and Tera software Pvt Ltd was pointed out to Naidu on the floor of the Legislative Assembly. However, he chose to deny the allegation and did not make any effort to rectify the issue, the CID alleged.