Ashish’ Love Me: Intriguing First look

Ashish3, a never attempted romantic horror starring Ashish and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in lead roles completes its shoot. Blockbuster Balagam makers Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy are producing the film under “Dilraju Productions” in association with Naga Mallidi. Shirish presenting the film.

Today makers launched the film’s first look & motion poster in a grand press meet. The motion poster introduces a gripping setting of a haunted apartment, eventually leading to the enthralling title reveal of “LOVE ME,” accompanied by the intriguing tagline, “If you dare.” Ashish looks suave in the poster, overshadowed by the eerie appearance of a ghost behind him, which captivates viewers.

This romantic horror film is helmed by newcomer Arun Bhimavarapu. Oscar winner MM Keeravaani composing the music while PC Sreeram handles the cinematography.