x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Ashish’ Love Me: Intriguing First look

Published on February 27, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra
image
Indian Origin Whistle Found Dead In USA: Who Is Suchir Balaji?
image
One more Jolt for Siddharth

Ashish’ Love Me: Intriguing First look

Ashish3, a never attempted romantic horror starring Ashish and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in lead roles completes its shoot. Blockbuster Balagam makers Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy are producing the film under “Dilraju Productions” in association with Naga Mallidi. Shirish presenting the film.

Today makers launched the film’s first look & motion poster in a grand press meet. The motion poster introduces a gripping setting of a haunted apartment, eventually leading to the enthralling title reveal of “LOVE ME,” accompanied by the intriguing tagline, “If you dare.” Ashish looks suave in the poster, overshadowed by the eerie appearance of a ghost behind him, which captivates viewers.

This romantic horror film is helmed by newcomer Arun Bhimavarapu. Oscar winner MM Keeravaani composing the music while PC Sreeram handles the cinematography.

Next Varun Tej Interview For Operation Valentine Previous One more interesting title for Sharwanand’s Next
else

TRENDING

image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra

Latest

image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra
image
Indian Origin Whistle Found Dead In USA: Who Is Suchir Balaji?
image
One more Jolt for Siddharth

Most Read

image
Galla Madhavi backtracks on Bhagavad Gita controversy
image
No Jamali Elections Until 2029 : Chandrababu Naidu
image
Janasena in a fix over Allu Arjun’s arrest issue

Related Articles

Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024 Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look Ananya Panday A Day At The Library Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes