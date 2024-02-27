x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

One more interesting title for Sharwanand’s Next

Published on February 27, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Revanth Reddy stresses on image makeover for govt schools
image
Telangana Congress vs Tollywood: Power, Politics, and Personal Vendettas ?
image
Allu Arjun With Press And Celebrities After Release From Jail
image
Live Visuals : Celebrities Rushed To Allu Arjun House
image
Special surprise in NBK’s Akhanda 2

One more interesting title for Sharwanand’s Next

Young actor Sharwanand is on a paternity break and he flew to the USA for three months. The young actor returned back recently and he resumed the shoot of his upcoming film directed by Sriram Aditya. There are reports that the film will head for a summer release and it is a class entertainer. BOB is the title considered for the film and these speculations are all over. The makers remained tightlipped and they did not reveal much about the film or the title. The team felt that BOB is a title with English touch and they started considering other titles.

Maname is the other title registered by the team and an official announcement will be made soon. The entire story revolves around a kid and Sriram Aditya’s four-year-old son is playing this crucial role. A major portion of the film is shot in London and Maname is made on a budget of Rs 50 crores. Krithi Shetty is the leading lady and People Media Factory are the producers. The teaser of Maname is expected to be out soon and the promotional activities will start next month. Sharwanand also commenced the shoot of his next film that is produced by UV Creations.

Next Ashish’ Love Me: Intriguing First look Previous Rajinikanth’s Bollywood Film on Cards
else

TRENDING

image
Special surprise in NBK’s Akhanda 2
image
Prabhas to announce a new film in January
image
Allu Arjun responds after coming from Jail

Latest

image
Revanth Reddy stresses on image makeover for govt schools
image
Telangana Congress vs Tollywood: Power, Politics, and Personal Vendettas ?
image
Allu Arjun With Press And Celebrities After Release From Jail
image
Live Visuals : Celebrities Rushed To Allu Arjun House
image
Special surprise in NBK’s Akhanda 2

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy stresses on image makeover for govt schools
image
Telangana Congress vs Tollywood: Power, Politics, and Personal Vendettas ?
image
Congress Govt witch hunting Tollywood: Kishan Reddy’s big allegation

Related Articles

Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress