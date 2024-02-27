One more interesting title for Sharwanand’s Next

Young actor Sharwanand is on a paternity break and he flew to the USA for three months. The young actor returned back recently and he resumed the shoot of his upcoming film directed by Sriram Aditya. There are reports that the film will head for a summer release and it is a class entertainer. BOB is the title considered for the film and these speculations are all over. The makers remained tightlipped and they did not reveal much about the film or the title. The team felt that BOB is a title with English touch and they started considering other titles.

Maname is the other title registered by the team and an official announcement will be made soon. The entire story revolves around a kid and Sriram Aditya’s four-year-old son is playing this crucial role. A major portion of the film is shot in London and Maname is made on a budget of Rs 50 crores. Krithi Shetty is the leading lady and People Media Factory are the producers. The teaser of Maname is expected to be out soon and the promotional activities will start next month. Sharwanand also commenced the shoot of his next film that is produced by UV Creations.